For history lovers: Must-visit architectural ruins 

Exploring forgotten architectural ruins is the best way to get a glimpse of the past. It gives intrepid travelers a chance to unearth stories and histories that have been long lost. These sites, often eclipsed by more frequented tourist spots, have a lot to offer culturally and historically. If you are ready to tread the path less taken, these ruins promise an enriching experience. One full of discovery and wonder.

Petra The enigmatic city of Petra Located in Jordan, Petra is an ancient city carved into spectacular rose-red cliffs. Famous for its rock-cut architecture and water conduit system, it was once an important trading hub. Today, visitors can explore its magnificent structures like the Treasury and Monastery. Although one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, it is still less crowded than other popular landmarks.

Angkor The mystical temples of Angkor The temples of Angkor in Cambodia are all that remain of the Khmer Empire's grandeur. There is Angkor Wat, famous for its intricate carvings and colossal size. While most tourists visit here during peak seasons, discovering the lesser-known temples like Ta Prohm gives a quieter experience amidst nature's reclamation.

Tikal The ancient city of Tikal Tikal in Guatemala is among the largest archaeological sites of the ancient Maya civilization. Tucked away in a dense rainforest, its spectacular pyramids shoot up above the canopy granting stunning views. Visitors can stroll around plazas and palaces while the sound of howler monkeys reverberates through this UNESCO World Heritage Site.