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Free-diving lovers, plan your next trip to Mozambique

By Simran Jeet 11:53 am Jun 09, 202611:53 am

What's the story

Mozambique's coastline is a free-diver's paradise, with its pristine waters and rich marine life. The country's diverse underwater ecosystems make it a perfect destination for those looking to explore the ocean depths without the use of breathing apparatus. From colorful coral reefs to vibrant schools of fish, Mozambique offers an unforgettable experience for both novice and experienced free-divers. Here are some of the best spots along Mozambique's coast.