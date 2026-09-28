Hairstyle: How to style a French crop
What's the story
The French crop is a timeless hairstyle that combines elegance and simplicity. It is characterized by short sides and a textured top, making it a versatile choice for different occasions. This hairstyle is easy to maintain and can be styled in various ways, making it suitable for both casual and formal settings. Whether you are looking to refresh your look or trying this style for the first time, the French crop offers a blend of sophistication and practicality.
Tip 1
Choosing the right length
Choosing the right length is key to nailing the French crop.
The top should be long enough to allow some texture but short enough to keep it manageable. Generally, one to two inches on top works well.
The sides should be tapered or faded to give a clean look.
Discussing your desired length with a stylist can help you get a personalized cut that suits your face shape and hair type.
Tip 2
Styling products essentials
Using the right styling products can amp up your French crop's texture and hold.
A matte pomade or wax works well for adding definition without making your hair greasy. If you want more volume, a light mousse can do the trick.
Apply these products when your hair is slightly damp for best results, and experiment with the amount until you find what works for you.
Tip 3
Daily maintenance routine
Keeping up your French crop requires a simple daily maintenance routine.
Wash your hair regularly with a mild shampoo to keep it clean and healthy.
Use conditioner sparingly on the top section if needed, but avoid heavy products that can weigh down your style.
Regular trims every four to six weeks will keep the shape intact and prevent split ends.
Tip 4
Adapting style for occasions
The French crop is versatile enough to adapt for different occasions, be it professional settings or social events.
For work, keep it neat by keeping the top flat with some product.
For parties, add volume by tousling it slightly with your fingers or using a blow dryer on low heat, applying styling gel or spray lightly throughout the strands from root to tip and directing them upward toward the crown when needed.