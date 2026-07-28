Try these healthy lotus stem fries instead of regular fries
What's the story
Baked lotus stem fries are a healthy alternative to the classic French fries. The crunchy, tasty snack is made from lotus stems, which are rich in fiber and low in calories. Unlike the deep-fried version, these fries are baked, which makes them a healthier option without compromising on taste. Here's how to enjoy this unique snack and its benefits.
Preparation
Preparing lotus stems for baking
To prepare lotus stems for baking, start by cleaning them thoroughly under running water.
Peel the outer layer with a vegetable peeler and slice them into thin rounds or sticks. This helps in even cooking and enhances the texture of the fries.
Soak the sliced lotus stems in water with a pinch of salt for about ten minutes before draining to remove any bitterness.
Seasoning
Seasoning options for flavor enhancement
Experimenting with different seasonings can elevate the taste of your baked lotus stem fries.
Common options include paprika, garlic powder, turmeric, and black pepper.
Toss the sliced lotus stems in olive oil and your choice of spices before baking to ensure an even coating.
This not only adds flavor but also helps achieve a crispy texture when baked.
Baking tips
Baking techniques for perfect crispiness
To achieve perfect crispiness, preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 392 degrees Fahrenheit).
Spread the seasoned lotus stem slices evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, ensuring they aren't overcrowded.
Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown, flipping them halfway through for even cooking.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of lotus stems
Lotus stems are not just tasty but also packed with nutrients.
They are high in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full.
They are also rich in vitamin C, which strengthens immunity, and potassium, which regulates blood pressure.
Using lotus stems in your diet can help you stay healthy while eating tasty snacks like baked fries.