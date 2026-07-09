Margherita pizza is famous for its simplicity and reliance on high-quality ingredients

5 delicious recipes with fresh basil

By Vinita Jain 08:45 am Jul 09, 202608:45 am

What's the story

Basil is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of any dish with its aromatic flavor. It is an integral part of many cuisines and can be used in several recipes to make them tastier. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste of fresh basil, giving you a chance to experiment with this wonderful herb in your kitchen.