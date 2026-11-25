Got leftover rosemary? Make these 5 flavorful dishes
What's the story
Rosemary is a versatile herb that can easily elevate the flavors of your everyday dishes. Its aromatic and slightly pine-like flavor makes it an excellent addition to a variety of recipes. Whether you are looking to add something new to your meals or simply want to enjoy the fresh taste of rosemary, here are five exciting ways to use this herb in your kitchen.
Tip 1
Rosemary-infused olive oil
Infusing olive oil with rosemary is an easy way to add flavor to salads and bread.
Simply heat some olive oil with a few sprigs of fresh rosemary until warm, not hot. Let it cool, and strain out the herbs.
The resulting oil can be drizzled over vegetables or used as a dipping sauce for bread, giving a subtle yet distinct taste.
Tip 2
Rosemary roasted potatoes
Roasted potatoes get a flavor upgrade with rosemary.
Toss diced potatoes with olive oil, minced garlic, and chopped rosemary before roasting them in the oven.
The herb's earthy notes complement the potatoes's natural sweetness, making for a delicious side dish that goes well with almost anything.
Tip 3
Lemon rosemary shortbread cookies
For a sweet twist, try lemon rosemary shortbread cookies.
Mix butter, sugar, flour, lemon zest, and finely chopped rosemary into a dough.
Roll into small balls and flatten slightly before baking.
The citrus and herb combination creates an unexpected yet delightful flavor profile that is perfect for afternoon tea or dessert.
Tip 4
Rosemary garlic breadsticks
Rosemary garlic breadsticks are perfect as appetizers or snacks.
Prepare breadstick dough as usual, but add minced garlic and chopped fresh rosemary into the mix before baking.
The result is crispy breadsticks packed with garlic and herb flavors. They're perfect for dipping into soups or enjoying on their own.
Tip 5
Grilled vegetables with rosemary
Grilling vegetables with rosemary enhances their natural flavors while adding depth through smoke infusion.
Marinate vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms in olive oil mixed with chopped rosemary, then grill until tender.
This method brings out the sweetness in vegetables while imparting a subtle herbal aroma, making it an ideal choice for outdoor barbecues or family dinners.