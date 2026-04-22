Why Taiwan's fried tofu is so popular! 

Fried tofu bites are a staple in Taiwan 's night markets, giving you a delicious taste of the island's culinary culture. These small, crispy treats are a favorite among locals and tourists alike, thanks to their unique texture and flavor. Usually served with a variety of sauces and toppings, they make for a versatile snack option. Here's all about the beloved fried tofu bites of Taiwan's night markets.

#1 The perfect texture Fried tofu bites are known for their crispy exterior and soft interior. The secret is in the frying technique, which gives the outer layer a golden-brown color while keeping the inside soft. This contrast of textures makes them so appealing to snack on. Vendors usually cut the tofu into bite-sized pieces to make it easy to eat while retaining their shape during cooking.

#2 Variety of sauces One of the best things about fried tofu is that you can customize it with different sauces. Common choices include sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, and spicy garlic sauce. These sauces add layers of flavor to the tofu, making it even more delicious. You can pick your sauce according to your taste preference, making each bite a unique experience.

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#3 Affordable snack option Fried tofu bites are also an affordable option at Taiwan's night markets, usually costing between NT$30 and NT$50 per serving (approximately $1 to $1.50). This affordability makes them accessible to everyone visiting the markets. Despite being inexpensive, they offer great value with their satisfying taste and portion size.

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