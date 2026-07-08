Seviyan's journey begins with its sweet origins

How seviyan became a kitchen favorite

By Vinita Jain 09:20 am Jul 08, 202609:20 am

What's the story

Seviyan, a versatile ingredient, has been a staple in various cuisines for centuries. Traditionally associated with sweet dishes, seviyan has evolved to become a key player in savory recipes as well. This article explores the journey of seviyan from being a beloved sweet treat to its newfound identity as a savory delight. We delve into the culinary transformations that have made seviyan an essential component of both sweet and savory dishes.