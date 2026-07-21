5 African dishes that use garlic
What's the story
Garlic, a humble bulb, is a staple in many African cuisines, adding depth and flavor to a variety of dishes. From stews to sauces, garlic is revered for its ability to enhance the taste of food. Across the continent, different regions have their own unique ways of incorporating garlic into traditional recipes. Here are five African culinary traditions where garlic plays a key role.
#1
Moroccan tagine: A fragrant delight
Moroccan tagine is a slow-cooked stew named after the earthenware pot it's cooked in.
Garlic is an important ingredient in this dish, giving it a rich flavor profile.
The combination of garlic with spices like cumin and coriander makes the dish aromatic and flavorful.
Usually made with vegetables or legumes, Moroccan tagine highlights how garlic can elevate simple ingredients into a hearty meal.
#2
Ethiopian berbere: Spice blend essential
Berbere is a spice blend essential to Ethiopian cuisine.
Garlic is one of the key ingredients in this mix, which also includes spices like paprika, ginger, and fenugreek.
The blend is used to season various dishes such as lentils and vegetables.
The addition of garlic not only adds flavor but also contributes to the complexity of the overall taste profile.
#3
West African jollof rice: A festive favorite
Jollof rice is a popular dish across West Africa, famous for its vibrant color and rich flavors.
Garlic is often added to the tomato-based sauce that forms the base of this dish. It gives depth to the flavor without overpowering other ingredients, such as onions and bell peppers.
Jollof rice with garlic makes for an irresistible combination that makes it a staple at celebrations.
#4
South African chakalaka: Spicy vegetable relish
Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish from South Africa, commonly served with bread or rice.
Garlic gives this dish its signature kick, along with chili peppers, and ginger.
The relish goes well with grilled foods or can be eaten on its own as a side dish. Its versatility makes it a favorite among those who love bold flavors.
#5
Egyptian dukkah: Nutty herb mix
Dukkah is an Egyptian nutty herb mix, commonly used as a dip with bread and olive oil.
Garlic powder or fresh minced garlic is often added to the mix of nuts, like hazelnuts or almonds, seeds, like sesame seeds, and herbs, like thyme or oregano.
This addition enhances its savory profile while keeping its crunchy texture intact when dipped into oil-soaked bread slices.