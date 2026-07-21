5 African dishes that use garlic

Moroccan tagine is a slow-cooked stew named after the earthenware pot it's cooked in.

Garlic is an important ingredient in this dish, giving it a rich flavor profile.

The combination of garlic with spices like cumin and coriander makes the dish aromatic and flavorful.

Usually made with vegetables or legumes, Moroccan tagine highlights how garlic can elevate simple ingredients into a hearty meal.