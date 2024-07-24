In short Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan German potato pancakes with four large potatoes, one onion, flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and oil.

02:39 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story German potato pancakes, traditionally known as kartoffelpuffer, are a beloved dish with roots deep in German cuisine. These savory pancakes are enjoyed in various forms across the world, but today we're focusing on a vegan and eggless version that maintains the dish's heartiness and appeal. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, these pancakes are versatile and delicious. So, let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To make these vegan potato pancakes, you will need four large potatoes, one large onion, two tablespoons of flour (any kind will do as long as it's gluten-free if required), one teaspoon of baking powder (ensure it's aluminum-free for health reasons), salt and pepper to taste, and oil for frying. This simple ingredient list makes for a straightforward yet delightful meal.

Prepare your potatoes

Begin by peeling your potatoes and onion. Grate them into a large bowl using the grater's coarse side. This might require some effort but is key for the right texture. After grating, squeeze out as much liquid as you can from the mixture over a bowl or sink; this crucial step helps ensure your pancakes will turn out crispy.

Create the batter

After draining the liquid from your potato-onion mixture, return it to your mixing bowl. Add in the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Mix everything together until well combined. The batter should stick together easily without being too wet; if it feels too dry or crumbly, add a tablespoon of water at a time until you reach the desired consistency.

Fry your pancakes

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat - you'll want enough to cover the bottom of your pan generously. Once hot enough that a small piece of batter sizzles upon contact with oil, drop spoonfuls of your mixture into the skillet. Flatten them slightly with the back of your spoon to form pancakes about half an inch thick.

Serve warm

Fry each pancake until golden brown on both sides, about three to four minutes per side. Transfer them onto paper towels to drain excess oil. Serve warm with applesauce or a sour cream substitute for an authentic touch. This recipe brings traditional German flavors to any kitchen, accommodating dietary preferences and proving classic dishes can be enjoyed by everyone.