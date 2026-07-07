The placement of your router plays a crucial role in determining the strength of the Wi-Fi signal

Fix weak Wi-Fi signal at home with these hacks

By Vinita Jain 10:29 am Jul 07, 202610:29 am

What's the story

In today's digital age, a strong Wi-Fi signal is essential for staying connected. However, many of us face issues with weak signals in certain areas of our homes. Fortunately, there are several budget-friendly hacks that can help boost your Wi-Fi signal without breaking the bank. These simple tricks can improve your internet connection, making it faster and more reliable. Here are some practical ways to enhance your Wi-Fi signal on a budget.