How to style your hair with layers
What's the story
Layered hairstyles are a timeless classic, adding volume and movement to all hair types. They can be customized to suit different face shapes and personal styles. From long locks to short bobs, layering can transform your look without sacrificing length. Here are some practical tips on how to style your hair with layers and achieve a fresh, vibrant appearance.
Tip 1
Choosing the right layer length
Selecting the right length for your layers is key to getting the desired look.
For fine hair, shorter layers can add volume and texture.
If you have thick hair, longer layers can remove bulk while keeping length.
Consult a stylist to find out what works best for your hair type and face shape.
Tip 2
Incorporating face-framing layers
Face-framing layers are a great way to highlight your features.
These layers start around the cheekbones or chin, giving a soft contour to the face.
They work well with both straight and wavy hairstyles, giving an effortless elegance.
Ask your stylist to customize these layers according to your facial structure for best results.
Tip 3
Styling with tools and products
Using the right tools and products is essential for styling layered hair effectively.
A round brush while blow-drying can add volume at the roots, and a flat iron can create sleek finishes or beachy waves.
Lightweight mousses or serums help in maintaining texture without weighing down the hair.
Tip 4
Maintenance tips for layered hairstyles
Regular trims are essential to keep layered hairstyles looking fresh and prevent split ends from ruining the style.
It is advisable to visit a salon every six to eight weeks for maintenance cuts. This ensures your layers remain well-defined, and your hair healthy.
Using sulfate-free shampoos also helps in preserving the vibrancy of your color-treated hair, if applicable, while maintaining the overall health of your locks.