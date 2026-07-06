Try these recipes today

Ginger + basil: 5 recipes using this combo

By Simran Jeet 10:49 am Jul 06, 202610:49 am

What's the story

Ginger and basil are two of the most versatile ingredients that can elevate the flavor of any dish. While ginger adds a zesty, spicy kick, basil lends a fresh, aromatic touch. Together, they create a harmonious balance that can be used in a variety of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use ginger and basil in your cooking, each offering unique flavors and experiences.