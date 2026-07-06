Ginger + basil: 5 recipes using this combo
What's the story
Ginger and basil are two of the most versatile ingredients that can elevate the flavor of any dish. While ginger adds a zesty, spicy kick, basil lends a fresh, aromatic touch. Together, they create a harmonious balance that can be used in a variety of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use ginger and basil in your cooking, each offering unique flavors and experiences.
Stir-fry
Ginger basil stir-fry delight
A ginger basil stir-fry is an easy way to enjoy these ingredients' flavors. Start by sauteing sliced ginger in oil until fragrant. Add vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli for color and texture. Toss in fresh basil leaves towards the end for an aromatic finish. This dish goes well with rice or noodles, making it a quick, yet satisfying, meal option.
Lemonade
Refreshing ginger basil lemonade
To prepare a refreshing ginger basil lemonade, start by brewing fresh ginger slices in hot water for about 10 minutes. Strain the mixture and let it cool. Once cooled, mix the ginger infusion with freshly squeezed lemon juice and a sweetener of your choice. Add ice cubes, and garnish with basil leaves for an invigorating drink perfect for warm days.
Soup
Aromatic ginger basil soup
An aromatic soup with ginger and basil can be comforting and flavorful. Begin by simmering vegetable broth with minced ginger until it releases its essence. Add chopped vegetables like carrots or zucchini, along with some soy sauce for depth of flavor. Finish by stirring in torn basil leaves just before serving to retain their freshness.
Dressing
Zesty ginger basil dressing
A zesty dressing with ginger and basil can elevate salads. Whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, grated ginger, minced garlic, honey or maple syrup (optional), salt, pepper, and finely chopped fresh basil leaves until well combined. Drizzle over your favorite salad ingredients, such as mixed greens or cucumber slices.
Pesto
Spicy ginger basil pesto
Spicy ginger basil pesto is an exciting twist on traditional pesto recipes. Blend fresh basil leaves with peeled ginger pieces, nuts, such as pine nuts or almonds, Parmesan cheese (optional), lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth. Use this vibrant spread on sandwiches, pasta dishes, or as a dip for vegetables.