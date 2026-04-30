Make your dishes tastier with ginger-beetroot combo

Ginger and beetroot are two ingredients that can add a lot of flavor and nutrition to your meals. While ginger is known for its spicy kick, beetroot brings a subtle sweetness and vibrant color. Together, they make a great pair for soups, salads, and smoothies. Here's how you can use them in your meals to make them tastier and healthier.

Tip 1 Adding zest to soups Adding ginger and beetroot to soups can make them tastier and healthier. Ginger adds a warm spice that goes well with the earthy taste of beetroot. You can add grated ginger to a beetroot soup base for an aromatic kick. The natural sweetness of beetroot balances the spiciness of ginger, making for a deliciously balanced dish.

Tip 2 Vibrant salad combinations Beetroot and ginger can also make your salads colorful and nutritious. Thinly sliced or grated raw beetroot gives texture and color, while fresh ginger adds zestiness. Toss them with greens like spinach or arugula, and you have a refreshing salad that is both visually appealing and packed with nutrients.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Smoothies with a twist For those who like smoothies, adding ginger and beetroot can take the flavor profile to the next level. The earthy taste of beetroot goes well with the spicy notes of ginger in liquid form. Blend cooked or raw beetroot with a small piece of fresh ginger for an energizing drink that is as healthy as it is tasty.

Advertisement