Motion sickness? Beat it naturally with ginger
What's the story
Ginger, a common kitchen spice, has been used for centuries to treat motion sickness. Its active compounds are believed to have a calming effect on the stomach and help reduce nausea. For travelers, ginger can be a natural alternative to over-the-counter medications. Here are five ways ginger can help you combat motion sickness while traveling.
Tip 1
Ginger tea for nausea relief
Drinking ginger tea before and during travel can help reduce nausea. To make ginger tea, steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for about 10 minutes. This warm beverage can soothe your stomach and reduce the feeling of queasiness. Having it handy during long journeys can offer you a comforting respite from motion-induced discomfort.
Tip 2
Ginger candies as a portable option
Ginger candies are an easy-to-carry option for those prone to motion sickness. These candies are made by boiling ginger root with sugar until it crystallizes. They provide a sweet taste while delivering the benefits of ginger in every bite. Keeping these candies handy in your bag or pocket ensures you have quick access to relief when needed.
Tip 3
Ginger capsules for convenience
For those who prefer not to consume ginger in its natural form, ginger capsules provide a convenient alternative. Available at most health stores, these capsules contain concentrated amounts of ginger extract. They are easy to swallow and offer precise dosing, without the need for preparation or additional ingredients.
Tip 4
Fresh ginger slices as a natural remedy
Carrying fresh ginger slices while traveling is another effective way to combat motion sickness naturally. Simply peel and slice fresh ginger root into thin pieces before your journey. Chewing on these slices intermittently during travel can help alleviate nausea symptoms by releasing essential oils that calm the stomach lining.
Tip 5
Ginger essential oil for aromatherapy relief
Ginger essential oil is another way to use this spice's benefits against motion sickness through aromatherapy. Inhaling its scent directly from the bottle or diffusing it into the air around you may provide immediate relief from nausea symptoms. Applying diluted forms onto pulse points, like wrists or temples, may also help ease discomfort during trips.