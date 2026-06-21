Tariff-related issues are the last hurdle, says Goyal

India-US trade deal can't be implemented without competitive advantage: Goyal

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:13 am Jun 21, 202611:13 am

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the proposed trade agreement between India and the US cannot be implemented until a competitive advantage is secured. He said tariff-related issues are the last hurdle in negotiations. Responding to US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor's claim that the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is "99% there," Goyal clarified that while the framework agreement is finalized, its implementation hinges on resolving pending tariff concerns.