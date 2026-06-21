India-US trade deal can't be implemented without competitive advantage: Goyal
What's the story
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the proposed trade agreement between India and the US cannot be implemented until a competitive advantage is secured. He said tariff-related issues are the last hurdle in negotiations. Responding to US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor's claim that the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is "99% there," Goyal clarified that while the framework agreement is finalized, its implementation hinges on resolving pending tariff concerns.
Tariff concerns
Duties need to be lower to those of competing nations
Goyal clarified that the pending issue is securing a competitive advantage. He said, "Our duties need to be lower compared to those of competing nations; once this is settled, the trade agreement will be implemented." His comments come as India and the US continue their efforts to finalize a bilateral trade pact aimed at enhancing market access and strengthening economic ties.
Economic stability
INR will stabilize over time, says Goyal
Commenting on the recent depreciation of the Indian rupee, Goyal expressed confidence in India's economic future and said the currency will stabilize over time. "The rupee will be back to the normal in the times to come. India will continue to becoming the fastest developing nation in the world," he said.
Trade agreements
Nine FTAs agreed under Modi's tenure with 38 countries
Goyal also highlighted India's trade engagement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the country has significantly expanded its network of free trade agreements in the last decade. "Nine FTAs have been agreed under Prime Minister Modi's tenure with 38 countries," he said. This statement underscores India's growing global economic footprint and commitment to international trade partnerships.