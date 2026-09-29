Cooking with ginger? Try these creative recipes
What's the story
Ginger, a versatile root, is a staple in many African cuisines. Its unique flavor and aroma enhance a variety of dishes, making them more delicious. From savory stews to refreshing drinks, ginger is an essential ingredient that adds depth and warmth to meals. Here are five African dishes that highlight the magic of ginger in cooking. Each dish showcases how this humble root can transform ordinary ingredients into extraordinary culinary experiences.
Dish 1
West African ginger stew
West African ginger stew is a hearty dish that combines vegetables with the bold flavors of ginger and spices.
The stew usually has tomatoes, onions, and leafy greens, simmered to perfection.
Ginger adds a spicy kick that complements the sweetness of the vegetables.
This dish is often served with rice or flatbread, making it a filling meal for any time of the day.
Dish 2
Ethiopian ginger tea
Ethiopian ginger tea is a refreshing beverage made by boiling fresh ginger slices in water.
Sometimes, lemon and honey are added for extra flavor.
This aromatic tea is not just soothing, but also believed to have health benefits like aiding digestion and boosting immunity.
It can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on personal preference.
Dish 3
Tanzanian ginger pilaf
Tanzanian ginger pilaf is a fragrant rice dish cooked with aromatic spices like cinnamon and cardamom, along with fresh ginger.
The rice absorbs all the flavors as it cooks slowly over low heat.
This pilaf goes well with grilled vegetables or legumes for a balanced meal that highlights the subtle yet impactful taste of ginger.
Dish 4
Ghanaian ginger soup
Ghanaian ginger soup is a warm and comforting dish.
It combines root vegetables with garlic, chilies, and plenty of freshly grated ginger.
The result is a thick, flavorful broth. It can be served as a starter or enjoyed on its own during colder months when you want something warm and satisfying.
Dish 5
Moroccan ginger carrot salad
Moroccan salads often use fresh ingredients with simple dressings.
This version combines freshly grated orange zest with chopped parsley and thinly sliced carrots.
Add citrus juice and a pinch of ground cumin for extra flavor. Season with salt and pepper if desired.
Toss everything together and serve as a refreshing starter.