Spicy ginger peanut soup is a favorite in West Africa

5 ways ginger enhances African cooking

By Simran Jeet 03:41 pm Jul 06, 202603:41 pm

What's the story

Ginger, a staple in African kitchens, is loved for its flavor and health benefits. From savory stews to sweet desserts, this versatile root is used in a number of traditional dishes across the continent. Here, we explore five African dishes that highlight ginger's unique taste and cultural significance. Each dish offers a glimpse into the diverse culinary traditions of Africa, showcasing how ginger enhances flavors and aromas.