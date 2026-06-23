Citrus-ginger yogurt parfait is a satisfying breakfast option

Add ginger and orange to your morning routine

By Vinita Jain 11:27 am Jun 23, 202611:27 am

What's the story

Ginger and orange zest can add a refreshing twist to your breakfast routine. These two ingredients not only add flavor but also some health benefits. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while orange zest is rich in vitamin C. Together, they make a perfect combination that can kick-start your day. Here are some ways to incorporate ginger and orange zest into your morning meals.