Gooseberry lovers, try these recipes

Gooseberry chutney is a tangy condiment that goes well with various Indian snacks.

To make this chutney, cook gooseberries with sugar, vinegar, and spices like cumin and coriander.

The result is a sweet and sour mixture that goes well with *samosas* or *pakoras*.

This chutney not only elevates the taste of your meal but also offers the health benefits of gooseberries.