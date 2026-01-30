This simple five-minute routine is great for your eyes 

In today's digital age, our eyes are constantly glued to screens, making midday eye breaks all the more important. A simple five-minute routine can do wonders for your eye health and well-being. It relieves strain, enhances focus, and refreshes your mind. Here's how you can incorporate this quick exercise into your daily schedule to keep your eyes healthy and productive.

Tip 1 Follow the 20-20-20 rule The 20-20-20 rule is simple yet effective. Every 20 minutes of screen time, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This trick helps relax the eye muscles by shifting focus from close-up screens. It reduces digital eye strain and improves comfort during long hours of screen use.

Tip 2 Blink regularly to keep eyes moist We tend to blink less when staring at screens, which can dry out our eyes. Make a conscious effort to blink regularly while working on digital devices. Blinking spreads tears evenly over the surface of the eyes, keeping them moist and comfortable. This simple habit can significantly reduce dryness and irritation caused by prolonged screen time.

Tip 3 Practice palming technique Palming is an easy technique that relaxes tired eyes. Start by rubbing your hands together until warm, then gently cup them over closed eyes without applying pressure. Make sure no light enters through the fingers or palms. Hold this position for about one minute while breathing deeply to relieve tension around the eyes.

Tip 4 Adjust screen settings for comfort Adjusting screen settings can also make a difference in eye comfort during work hours. Lowering brightness levels to match surrounding light conditions reduces glare on screens. Increasing text size makes reading easier without straining the eyes too much. These adjustments help create a more comfortable viewing experience, minimizing potential strain from improper screen settings.