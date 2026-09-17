5 flower-inspired hairstyles you'll love
What's the story
Flower-inspired hairstyles have always been a favorite for their delicate beauty and timeless charm. They can make any look elegant, whether it is for a wedding, a party, or just to feel pretty. With the right floral touch, you can take your hair game a notch higher. Here are five flower-inspired hairstyles that will make you look stunning.
#1
Floral crown braid
A floral crown braid is a perfect combination of braiding and flowers.
Start by braiding two sections of hair from the front, and wrap them around your head like a crown.
Secure with bobby pins, and add fresh or artificial flowers in between the braids for an enchanting effect.
This style is ideal for outdoor events or summer gatherings.
#2
Flower bun with accents
The flower bun is a classic that never goes out of style.
To get this look, twist your hair into a bun at the nape of your neck or on top of your head.
Use floral pins or clips to add small flowers around the bun, giving it an elegant touch without overpowering it.
#3
Half-up flower hairstyle
For those who want to keep some hair down but still want to add floral elegance, the half-up flower hairstyle is perfect.
Take half of your hair and tie it back with a pretty ribbon or clip.
Add small flower accents along the twist or braid for subtle beauty that can be worn anywhere.
#4
Side-swept flowers
Side-swept flowers give an effortless yet sophisticated look by sweeping all your locks to one side and adding flowers along the way.
Use loose waves to add texture. Pin fresh blooms securely so they do not fall out while you wear the style.
It is perfect for evening events when you want to stand out.
#5
Twisted floral updo
The twisted floral updo is ideal for formal occasions, combining intricate twists with delicate blooms.
Start with clean, dry hair, adding volume with mousse if needed. Divide into two sections, twisting each separately.
Secure with pins, and then add small flowers for a polished look.
This style is perfect for weddings or special events, offering a sophisticated and elegant appearance.