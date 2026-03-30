Love pancakes? You will enjoy these recipes

Savory pancakes are a delicious twist on the traditional breakfast item, offering a variety of flavors and textures. They can be made with different ingredients, giving you the chance to experiment with local produce. This not only makes your meal tastier but also supports local farmers and markets. Here are five savory pancake recipes that highlight the use of local produce, making your breakfast both delicious and sustainable.

Spinach pancakes Spinach and feta pancakes Spinach and feta pancakes are a healthy option that combines the earthy taste of spinach with the tangy flavor of feta cheese. Use fresh spinach from local farmers' markets for the best results. The pancakes are easy to whip up by mixing flour, milk, chopped spinach, and crumbled feta cheese. Cook them in a skillet until golden brown on both sides for a nutritious breakfast.

Zucchini pancakes Zucchini pancakes with herbs Zucchini pancakes are an amazing way to use the summer squash in season. Grate the zucchini, and mix it with flour, chopped herbs like parsley or dill, salt, and pepper. These pancakes are light yet flavorful, and they can be served with yogurt or sour cream for an extra kick.

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Sweet potato pancakes Sweet potato pancakes with spices Sweet potato pancakes give a hint of sweetness and warmth from spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Boil sweet potatoes until soft, mash them up, and combine with flour, milk or plant-based alternatives, baking powder, sugar (optional), salt (to taste), and vanilla extract (optional), then fry in butter or oil until crispy edges form.

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Cornmeal pancakes Cornmeal pancakes with jalapenos For those who love spicy food, cornmeal pancakes with jalapenos are perfect. Combine cornmeal with buttermilk (or plant-based milk), diced jalapenos (fresh or pickled), baking soda (for fluffiness), and salt. Cook on a hot griddle till the edges start to crisp up. Serve hot with butter or a dairy-free spread for a delightful breakfast experience.