What's the story

Garlic, with its robust flavor and health-boosting properties, holds a place of honor in kitchens around the globe.

Growing your own garlic adds a fresh dimension to your culinary adventures.

This article provides five key tips for nurturing vibrant garlic greens, setting the stage for a bountiful harvest.

By following these tips, gardeners can savor the full flavor of home-grown garlic, infusing their dishes with its aromatic essence.