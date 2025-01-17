Try these gluten-free Indian breakfasts for good health
What's the story
Gluten-free breakfast options don't have to be a hassle, even if you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
This article explores a variety of Indian breakfast dishes that are naturally gluten-free and packed with flavor.
These meals provide a healthy start to the day without compromising on taste or nutritional benefits. And, they effortlessly fit into your dietary needs.
Poha
Poha: A light and fluffy option
Poha, prepared from flattened rice, is a beloved breakfast staple in various regions of India.
It's light but satisfying, and you can effortlessly add veggies such as peas, carrots, and potatoes to enhance its nutritional profile.
Plus, poha is naturally gluten-free, making it a fantastic option for individuals avoiding gluten but still desiring a taste of traditional Indian breakfast.
Chilla
Besan chilla: The savory pancake
Besan chilla is a savory pancake prepared from gram flour (besan), a high-protein, high-fiber, and gluten-free ingredient.
By stuffing these pancakes with a variety of finely chopped vegetables, including nutrient-dense options like spinach, onions, and tomatoes, you can further boost their nutritional value.
Besan chilla provides a delicious and healthy gluten-free meal choice.
Idli
Idli: Steamed rice cakes
Idli is a traditional South Indian breakfast food.
These steamed rice cakes are prepared from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal, a type of lentil.
This fermentation process increases the bioavailability of nutrients, making idlis not only healthy but also easily digestible.
Plus, since they don't contain wheat or any gluten-containing ingredients, they're a safe choice for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
Khichdi
Sabudana khichdi: Tapioca pearl delight
This is a delicious dish made from tapioca pearls (sabudana), peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices.
While traditionally consumed during fasting periods in India, it has also become a beloved breakfast choice for many.
Packed with carbs but gluten-free, offers a quick energy boost without the potential health risks associated with gluten.
Dosa
Ragi dosa: A nutritious alternative
Ragi dosa provides a healthy and delicious alternative to regular dosa by incorporating ragi (finger millet) flour instead of the traditional rice batter.
Ragi boasts high dietary fiber and calcium content and is naturally gluten-free, making it a perfect option for health-conscious individuals who don't want to compromise on taste or texture.