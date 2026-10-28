Windy day ruining your hair? Try these easy hairstyles
What's the story
Windy days can be a nightmare for your hair, but with the right hairstyles, you can keep your locks looking great no matter the weather. Here are five timeless hairstyles that have been proven to withstand the test of time and wind. These styles are not just practical but also fashionable, giving you a way to tame your hair on breezy days without compromising on style.
Tip 1
Classic bun for elegance and control
The classic bun is a go-to hairstyle for windy days. It keeps hair neatly tucked away and minimizes flyaways.
To achieve this look, gather your hair into a high or low ponytail, twist it around the base, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This style is perfect for both casual and formal occasions, giving you an elegant look while keeping your hair under control.
Tip 2
Braids: A versatile solution
Braids are another great option for windy weather. They keep your hair secure and reduce tangling caused by gusts of wind.
From simple three-strand braids to more intricate fishtail or French braids, there are endless possibilities to suit different preferences and occasions.
Braids not only offer practicality but also add a touch of charm to your overall appearance.
Tip 3
Ponytail with a twist
A ponytail with a twist adds an element of style while keeping things practical on windy days.
Simply twist sections of your hair before tying them into a ponytail at the desired height.
This way, you get added texture and interest, without compromising the functionality of keeping stray hairs in place.
Tip 4
Half-up half-down styles for balance
The half-up, half-down hairstyle gives you the best of both worlds by leaving some hair down while securing part of it away from your face with clips or bands.
This way, you get volume and movement without letting all your locks loose to be affected by strong winds.
Tip 5
Headbands: Simple yet effective
Headbands are an easy way to tame unruly strands on windy days.
They come in various styles, from plain bands to embellished ones with beads or sequins.
Just place one over your head, positioning it as desired along your hairline, and let its grip hold back loose strands effectively.