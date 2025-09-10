Scenic cable car rides in India: A list

Gondola rides are an ideal way to enjoy the scenic beauty of different destinations. In India, these rides are more than just a means of transport; they're an attraction that offers amazing views and unforgettable experiences. From snow-capped mountains to pristine lakes, gondola rides in India suit both adventure lovers and peace-seekers. Here are some of the most beautiful places where you can take a gondola ride in India.

#1 Gulmarg's snowy peaks Known for its picturesque landscapes and snow-clad peaks, Gulmarg (in J&K) features the famous Gulmarg Gondola, which happens to be one of the highest cable cars in the world. It offers a breathtaking view of the Himalayas. It runs in two phases: from Gulmarg to Kongdoori Station and then up to Apharwat Peak. The ride is especially favored by skiers during winter when snow covers the region.

#2 Nainital's serene lake views Nestled in Uttarakhand, Nainital offers gondola rides to soak in serene views of its iconic lake and surrounding hills. The aerial ropeway takes you from Mallital to Snow View Point, giving a bird's-eye view of the crystal clear Naini Lake below. This short yet scenic ride is ideal for families looking to capture stunning photographs against the backdrop of lush greenery.

#3 Auli's majestic mountain vistas Another gem in the majestic Uttarakhand is Auli, known for its gorgeous mountain views. Connecting Joshimath with Auli over four kilometers, the Auli Ropeway offers one of Asia's longest cable car rides. On the way, travelers get sweeping views of oak forests and towering peaks, such as Nanda Devi.