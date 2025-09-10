When in Madhya Pradesh, visit these ancient caves

Madhya Pradesh , right in the heart of India, has some of the most ancient and fascinating caves of the country. These caves are not just aesthetically pleasing but also a window to the past. With beautiful carvings and stunning rock formations, these places are a must-visit. You can explore history sitting in the lap of nature and beauty.

#1 Bhimbetka rock shelters: A prehistoric marvel The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, is famous for its prehistoric cave paintings. The Paleolithic era shelters comprise over 500 rock shelters with paintings depicting scenes from daily life. The art gives a glimpse of early human life and culture in the area. The place is nestled among thick forests, making it an appealing spot for history as well as nature lovers.

#2 Udayagiri Caves: Gupta Era splendor Popular for their spectacular sculptures of the Gupta period (fourth century CE), Udayagiri Caves boast of intricate carvings of Hindu deities, reflecting mind-blowing artistry of that time. The most famous sculpture here is that of Lord Vishnu in the Varaha avatar, rescuing Earth from chaos. The site gives a fascinating insight into ancient Indian art and religious practices.

#3 Bagh Caves: Buddhist artistry unveiled The Bagh Caves are a group of nine rock-cut monuments, famous for their exquisite Buddhist murals from the fifth century CE. These paintings reflect bright colors and portray various aspects of life and teachings. Though only five caves remain today, they still draw locals and tourists alike, keen to explore India's rich heritage through art.