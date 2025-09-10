India's hidden gems: Volcanic fields to explore

India's varied landscape has lesser-known volcanic fields, making for an interesting exploration opportunity. These sites, remnants of the Earth's fiery past, may not be as famous as some of the other volcanic sites across the world, but they do guarantee an intriguing experience for those looking for an adventure off the beaten path. Take a look at these hidden geological wonders across India, waiting to be discovered by adventurous souls.

#1 Dhinodhar Hills: A geological marvel Located in Gujarat, Dhinodhar Hills is an ancient volcanic site that presents a mesmerizing landscape for explorers. The hills form the Deccan Traps, the third largest volcanic feature on Earth. As you trek through the rugged terrain, you can see unique rock formations created by past eruptions. The area is also rich in biodiversity, making it an ideal place for nature lovers to explore geological and ecological wonders.

#2 Tosham Hill Range: A hidden gem Located in Haryana, the Tosham Hill Range is one of the most underrated gems among India's volcanic fields. The range, created from ancient lava flows, provides stunning views of the plains. Hikers can delve into its unique geological features and enjoy the peace and quiet. The region is of historical importance, with ancient temples dotting its landscape.

#3 Madhugiri: A trekker's paradise Madhugiri in Karnataka is home to Asia's second-largest monolithic rock formation, once part of a massive volcano millions of years ago. The site attracts trekkers seeking challenging climbs and breathtaking views from its summit. The trek up Madhugiri is an exhilarating experience as explorers navigate steep paths carved into solidified lava flows, all while enjoying stunning vistas along the way.