India's hidden gems: Volcanic fields to explore
What's the story
India's varied landscape has lesser-known volcanic fields, making for an interesting exploration opportunity. These sites, remnants of the Earth's fiery past, may not be as famous as some of the other volcanic sites across the world, but they do guarantee an intriguing experience for those looking for an adventure off the beaten path. Take a look at these hidden geological wonders across India, waiting to be discovered by adventurous souls.
#1
Dhinodhar Hills: A geological marvel
Located in Gujarat, Dhinodhar Hills is an ancient volcanic site that presents a mesmerizing landscape for explorers. The hills form the Deccan Traps, the third largest volcanic feature on Earth. As you trek through the rugged terrain, you can see unique rock formations created by past eruptions. The area is also rich in biodiversity, making it an ideal place for nature lovers to explore geological and ecological wonders.
#2
Tosham Hill Range: A hidden gem
Located in Haryana, the Tosham Hill Range is one of the most underrated gems among India's volcanic fields. The range, created from ancient lava flows, provides stunning views of the plains. Hikers can delve into its unique geological features and enjoy the peace and quiet. The region is of historical importance, with ancient temples dotting its landscape.
#3
Madhugiri: A trekker's paradise
Madhugiri in Karnataka is home to Asia's second-largest monolithic rock formation, once part of a massive volcano millions of years ago. The site attracts trekkers seeking challenging climbs and breathtaking views from its summit. The trek up Madhugiri is an exhilarating experience as explorers navigate steep paths carved into solidified lava flows, all while enjoying stunning vistas along the way.
#4
Narcondam Island: An isolated wonder
Narcondam Island in Andaman Sea is a remote wonder with a dormant volcano and pristine waters rich in marine life. Only reachable by boat/helicopter because of its remoteness near Myanmar's coastlines, this island provides you unmatched opportunities for diving lovers looking for underwater adventures amidst colorful coral reefs formed around submerged lava rocks over centuries. Past eruptions here shaped land above/below alike, creating diverse habitats worth exploring further.