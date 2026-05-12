Grapefruit zest: 5 culinary uses you'll love

Grapefruit zest, the colorful outer layer of the grapefruit, is often overlooked in the kitchen. However, this aromatic zest can elevate your culinary creations with its unique flavor and fragrance. Rich in essential oils, grapefruit zest adds a tangy and slightly bitter note that can enhance both sweet and savory dishes. Here are five creative ways to use grapefruit zest in your cooking.

Baking boost Enhance your baked goods Adding grapefruit zest to baked goods like muffins or cakes can add a refreshing twist. The citrusy aroma pairs well with ingredients like vanilla or almond extract, creating a delightful flavor profile. Try adding one teaspoon of freshly grated grapefruit zest to your favorite muffin recipe for an invigorating change.

Salad sensation Elevate salads with zest Incorporating grapefruit zest into salad dressings can take your greens to the next level. Mix it with olive oil, lemon juice, and honey for a vibrant dressing that complements mixed greens or fruit salads. The zest adds brightness without overpowering other flavors.

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Drink Infusion Infuse beverages naturally Grapefruit zest can be used to naturally infuse beverages such as water or tea. Simply add strips of the zest into your drink of choice, and let it sit for some time. This will impart a subtle citrus flavor that refreshes and invigorates the drink.

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Marinade magic Create zesty marinades For those who love grilling or roasting vegetables, grapefruit zest can be an amazing addition to marinades. Mix it with soy sauce, ginger, and garlic for a tangy marinade that goes well with tofu or vegetables. The zest not only adds flavor but also tenderizes them.