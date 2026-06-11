Both grapes and blueberries are known for their high antioxidant content

Grapes v/s blueberries: Which fruit is better for you?

By Vinita Jain 12:13 pm Jun 11, 202612:13 pm

What's the story

Grapes and blueberries are two of the most popular fruits, both loved for their taste and nutritional benefits. While they are both packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and other health-boosting compounds, they differ in their nutritional profiles. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional benefits of grapes and blueberries, and how each fruit can contribute to a balanced diet.