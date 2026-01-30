Love carrots? Try these street breakfast dishes
Grated carrot breakfasts are a staple in many Indian street markets, providing a quick and nutritious start to the day. These dishes are not just easy on the pocket but also packed with essential nutrients. Carrots are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, making them the perfect base for a healthy breakfast. From simple preparations to more elaborate ones, these street foods have something for everyone.
Simple grated carrot porridge
Grated carrot porridge is a simple yet nutritious breakfast option. The dish is made by cooking grated carrots with rice or semolina until soft. It is usually seasoned with salt and sometimes garnished with coriander leaves. This porridge is easy to digest and provides a good amount of fiber, making it ideal for those looking for a light meal in the morning.
Spicy carrot upma
Spicy carrot upma is a popular South Indian breakfast option. It is made by sauteing grated carrots with semolina and spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, and green chilies. The dish has a savory flavor profile and is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves or peanuts for added texture. It gives a spicy kick to your morning routine while being filling.
Sweet carrot halwa
Sweet carrot halwa is an indulgent treat that you can find at many Indian street markets. Grated carrots are cooked slowly with milk until they become creamy. Sugar is added to sweeten the mixture, along with cardamom powder for flavoring. This dessert-like breakfast option provides energy through its natural sugars while also satisfying sweet cravings in the morning.
Nutritious carrot paratha
Carrot paratha makes for a wholesome breakfast option that combines grated carrots with whole wheat flour to make flatbreads. These are stuffed or mixed directly into dough before cooking on hot griddles. They are served hot with yogurt or pickles on the side. This dish offers protein from the yogurt and fiber from both wheat flour and carrots, making it an ideal choice for those who want something hearty yet healthy to start their day.