Want a seaside escape? Head to Peloponnese, Greece
What's the story
Greece, with its stunning coastline and rich history, is a favorite among travelers. But if you want to escape the crowd, head to the lesser-known beaches of Peloponnese. These hidden gems give you a peaceful retreat, away from the hustle and bustle of popular tourist spots. With crystal-clear waters and beautiful surroundings, they make for an ideal getaway for those looking for solitude and natural beauty.
Elafonisos
Elafonisos' pristine shores
Elafonisos is a small island off the Peloponnese coast. Famous for its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, it looks like a tropical paradise.
The island is easily accessible by ferry from Pounta on Peloponnese mainland.
Simos Beach on Elafonisos is especially famous for its stunning beauty but remains relatively uncrowded due to limited accommodation options.
Voidokilia
Voidokilia Beach's unique shape
Voidokilia Beach is famous for its distinctive omega shape and crystal-clear waters.
Located near the ancient city of Pylos, this beach is surrounded by rolling sand dunes and lush greenery.
The area is also rich in history, with nearby ruins adding to its charm.
Despite its beauty, Voidokilia remains relatively untouched by mass tourism, making it an ideal spot for peace seekers.
Foneas
Foneas Beach's dramatic scenery
Foneas Beach is famous for its dramatic cliffs and secluded setting.
Located near Kardamyli in Mani Peninsula, this beach can be reached by a short hike down a rocky path.
The reward is worth it—a stunning view of turquoise waters crashing against rugged rocks.
The secluded nature of Foneas makes it perfect for those looking to connect with nature, away from the crowds.
Kalogria
Kalogria Beach's serene atmosphere
Kalogria Beach is a long stretch of golden sand, dotted with pine trees, providing shade.
Located near Stoupa in Mani Peninsula, this beach is perfect for long walks or just lounging in the sun.
The calm waters make it perfect for swimming, while the serene atmosphere makes it a great place to relax away from busy tourist spots.