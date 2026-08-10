Planning a Greek getaway? Don't miss these beaches
What's the story
Greece is famous for its beautiful beaches, but there are many hidden gems still unexplored by tourists. These secluded beaches give you a peaceful escape from crowded tourist spots. From crystal-clear waters to stunning natural landscapes, these beaches are a perfect getaway for those looking for some peace and quiet. Here are some of Greece's lesser-known beaches that promise tranquility and beauty.
#1
Elafonissi Beach: A pink paradise
Elafonissi Beach in Crete is famous for its pink sand, which comes from crushed seashells.
The beach is surrounded by shallow waters, making it perfect for families with kids.
The area is also a protected nature reserve, so you can find rare flora and fauna.
The best part? You can walk to a small island during low tide, making it an even more exciting destination.
#2
Voidokilia Beach: A natural amphitheater
Located near Pylos in Messinia, Voidokilia Beach is shaped like a perfect semicircle, surrounded by hills and sand dunes.
The beach has soft golden sand, clear turquoise waters, and is ideal for swimming and sunbathing.
It is also close to the ancient site of Nestor's Palace, giving history buffs a chance to explore nearby archaeological wonders.
#3
Balos Lagoon: A remote beauty
Balos Lagoon is located on the Gramvousa Peninsula in Crete. It features stunning turquoise waters, white sand, and a backdrop of rugged cliffs.
Accessible only by boat or a long hike, this remote beach is less crowded than other popular destinations in Greece.
Visitors can enjoy snorkeling in the calm waters or simply relax on the pristine sands.
#4
Agios Pavlos Beach: A serene escape
Agios Pavlos Beach on southern Crete is known for its serene setting, with towering cliffs on one side and crystal-clear waters on the other.
The beach has soft sand, ideal for sunbathing or reading under the sun.
There are also several tavernas nearby, where you can enjoy traditional Greek cuisine while soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.
#5
Myrtos Beach: A breathtaking view
Myrtos Beach on Kefalonia Island is famous for its dramatic scenery, with white pebbles contrasting against the deep blue sea.
Surrounded by steep mountains, it gives a breathtaking view from above.
The beach is accessible via a winding road, but the effort is worth it.
It is ideal for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying nature's beauty away from the crowded tourist spots.