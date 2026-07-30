Love almonds? Try these green almond recipes
What's the story
Green almonds, the young form of almonds, are a delicious and nutritious treat. They have a unique taste that is a mix of sweet and tart. These almonds can be eaten raw or cooked, and they are loaded with vitamins and minerals. Adding green almonds to your diet can boost your health in several ways. Here are five ways to enjoy green almonds.
Dish 1
Fresh green almond salad
A fresh green almond salad is a refreshing way to enjoy this nutty delight.
Simply slice fresh green almonds thinly and toss them with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a light vinaigrette dressing.
The crisp texture of the green almonds pairs well with the other ingredients, making for a deliciously healthy salad that's perfect for warm weather.
Dish 2
Green almond pesto pasta
Green almond pesto pasta is a creative twist on the classic Italian dish.
Blend fresh green almonds with basil leaves, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to make a vibrant pesto sauce.
Toss this sauce with your favorite pasta for a flavorful meal that highlights the unique taste of green almonds.
This dish is both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 3
Roasted green almond snack
Roasting green almonds brings out their natural sweetness while adding an appealing crunch.
Simply toss them in olive oil and season with salt before roasting in the oven until golden brown.
This simple snack can be enjoyed on its own or added to trail mixes for an extra boost of flavor and nutrition.
Dish 4
Green almond smoothie boost
For those who love smoothies, adding fresh green almonds can be an excellent way to up the nutrition quotient.
Blend them with bananas, spinach leaves, yogurt, and honey for a creamy smoothie packed with vitamins and minerals.
The subtle tartness of the green almonds complements the sweetness of the other ingredients perfectly.
Dish 5
Pickled green almond delight
Pickling green almonds gives them a tangy twist that complements various dishes.
Just soak them in vinegar with spices like mustard seeds or dill weed until they absorb all the flavors completely.
Use these pickled treats as toppings on sandwiches or burgers, or serve alongside cheese platters during gatherings.