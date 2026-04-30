5 classic recipes featuring green bananas

Green bananas, which are unripe bananas, are a versatile ingredient in many African dishes. They are rich in fiber and nutrients, making them a healthy addition to any meal. In Africa , green bananas are used in various traditional recipes that highlight their unique texture and flavor. Here are five African dishes that use green bananas, showcasing the continent's rich culinary heritage.

#1 Ugandan matoke: A staple dish Matoke is a popular dish in Uganda, where green bananas are steamed and mashed with spices. The dish is usually served with vegetables or sauces, making it a complete meal. The bananas' starchy texture makes them an ideal base for absorbing flavors from the accompanying ingredients. Matoke is often eaten as a staple food in Ugandan households.

#2 Ghanaian kelewele: Spicy banana delight Kelewele is a popular street food from Ghana, where green bananas are cut into cubes and marinated with spices such as ginger, garlic, and pepper. The marinated pieces are then fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This dish is usually enjoyed as a snack or side dish and offers a delightful blend of spicy and sweet flavors.

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#3 Nigerian efo riro with green bananas Efo riro is a traditional Nigerian vegetable soup that can be made with green bananas as an alternative to other starchy sides like yam or pounded plantains. In this dish, the green bananas are boiled until soft and then mashed into the soup made with spinach or kale, and palm oil. The result is a hearty meal packed with nutrients.

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#4 Tanzanian ndizi na maharage: Banana bean stew Ndizi na maharage is a Tanzanian stew that combines green bananas with beans in a savory broth flavored with tomatoes and onions. The stew is simmered until the bananas become tender but retain their shape within the mixture. This comforting dish provides protein from the beans, and carbohydrates from the bananas, making it both filling and nutritious.