Bored of plain green beans? Try these instead
What's the story
Green beans are a versatile and nutritious vegetable that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Whether you are looking for a quick side dish or an innovative main course, green beans offer endless possibilities. Here are five creative ways to enjoy green beans, each bringing out their natural flavor while adding unique twists. These recipes are perfect for those seeking new ways to incorporate this healthy vegetable into their meals.
Dish 1
Garlic and almond green beans
Garlic and almond green beans make for a crunchy, nutty dish.
Just sauté fresh green beans with minced garlic in olive oil until tender.
Toss in some sliced almonds, and cook for another minute or two until they are golden brown.
The combination of garlic and almonds elevates the taste of green beans, making it an ideal side dish for any meal.
Dish 2
Green bean stir-fry with tofu
For a protein-packed meal, try a green bean stir-fry with tofu.
Start by cubing firm tofu and frying it until golden brown.
Add fresh green beans, bell peppers, and carrots to the pan.
Season with soy sauce, ginger, and sesame oil for an Asian-inspired flavor.
This colorful dish is not only nutritious but also satisfying.
Dish 3
Green bean casserole with mushrooms
A classic green bean casserole gets an upgrade with mushrooms.
Saute sliced mushrooms with onions until soft, then mix them with cooked green beans in a baking dish.
Top with cream of mushroom soup, and sprinkle breadcrumbs on top before baking until bubbly and golden brown.
Dish 4
Spicy green bean salad
For those who love spice, try making a spicy green bean salad.
Blanch fresh green beans until crisp-tender, then toss them in a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and minced garlic.
Add cherry tomatoes for sweetness, and serve chilled or at room temperature as an appetizing side or light lunch option.
Dish 5
Roasted green bean fries
Roasted green bean fries make for a healthy alternative to regular fries.
Coat fresh green beans in olive oil mixed with Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Roast them in an oven preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy.
They are perfect as an appetizer or snack option for anyone looking for something different than traditional potato fries.