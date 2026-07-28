Love green chickpeas? Try these recipes
What's the story
Green chickpeas, or hare chane, are a staple in many Indian kitchens. These tender legumes are packed with nutrients and add a unique flavor to dishes. Rich in protein and fiber, they make a healthy addition to any meal. From curries to salads, green chickpeas can be used in various recipes that highlight their versatility. Here are five popular Indian dishes that feature this nutritious ingredient.
Dish 1
Spicy green chickpea curry
Spicy green chickpea curry is a favorite in many Indian households.
The dish is made by cooking green chickpeas with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices like cumin and coriander.
The result is a hearty curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The spices give the chickpeas a rich flavor while keeping them tender.
Dish 2
Green chickpea salad
A refreshing green chickpea salad is perfect for those who prefer lighter meals.
This dish combines boiled green chickpeas with fresh vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes.
A dressing of lemon juice and herbs adds zestiness to the salad without overpowering its natural flavors.
It's an ideal choice for warm weather or as a side dish at gatherings.
Dish 3
Green chickpea stew
Green chickpea stew is comfort food at its best.
The dish features slow-cooked green chickpeas with potatoes and carrots in a savory broth flavored with garlic and ginger.
The slow cooking allows the flavors to meld beautifully, resulting in a warm stew that's both filling and nutritious.
Dish 4
Stir-fried green chickpeas
Stir-fried green chickpeas provide an easy yet delicious way to enjoy these legumes.
In this quick recipe, boiled green chickpeas are tossed in oil with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and curry leaves until fragrant.
This simple preparation enhances the natural taste of the chickpeas while adding an aromatic touch from spices.
Dish 5
Green chickpea soup
Green chickpea soup offers warmth on chilly days while packing nutrients into every spoonful.
Blended cooked greens (like spinach) with pureed boiled greens (like green chana) make for a creamy base.
It is seasoned lightly with salt and pepper, topped off by garnishing it with freshly chopped cilantro leaves before serving hot.