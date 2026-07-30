Don't toss green garlic stalks; try these recipes
What's the story
Green garlic stalks, the tender green tops of young garlic bulbs, are often overlooked in the kitchen. However, these vibrant stalks pack a mild garlic flavor that can elevate various dishes. Not only do they add a unique taste, but they also contribute a pop of color to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use green garlic stalks, making your cooking more flavorful and visually appealing.
Dish 1
Stir-fried green garlic stalks
Stir-frying green garlic stalks is an easy way to enjoy their mild flavor.
Just chop the stalks into small pieces and sauté them with some oil, adding vegetables of your choice.
The result is a quick, nutritious dish that goes well with rice or noodles.
This method retains the crunchiness of the stalks while infusing them with other flavors.
Dish 2
Green garlic stalk pesto
For a twist on traditional pesto, use green garlic stalks instead of basil or parsley.
Blend the chopped stalks with nuts, cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice for a vibrant sauce.
This green garlic pesto can be used as a spread on sandwiches or a topping for pasta dishes.
Dish 3
Grilled vegetables with green garlic stalks
Grilling brings out the natural sweetness of green garlic stalks while adding smoky notes to your vegetables.
Toss chopped stalks with bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes before grilling them on skewers or in a grill basket.
The combination makes for an excellent side dish or a light main course option.
Dish 4
Green garlic stalk soup
A comforting soup can be made by simmering chopped green garlic stalks with potatoes and vegetable broth until tender.
Blend until smooth for a creamy texture without any cream added.
Season with salt and pepper to taste for an easy-to-make soup that highlights the subtle flavor of the stalks.
Dish 5
Pickled green garlic stalks
Pickling is another great way to preserve green garlic stalks while enhancing their taste profile through vinegar marination.
Simply immerse them in vinegar mixed with sugar, salt, and spices like mustard seeds or peppercorns, then refrigerate overnight before enjoying these tangy treats as part of salads or as garnishes on various dishes.