Green gram: 5 vegetarian recipes you'll love

Green gram, or mung beans, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of vegetarian dishes. Packed with protein and fiber, these beans are a staple in many cuisines around the world. They can be used in soups, salads, and even desserts. Here are five unique vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility of green gram and show how this humble bean can be transformed into delicious meals.

Dish 1 Green gram salad with fresh vegetables A refreshing green gram salad is a perfect way to relish the natural flavors of the beans. Boil green grams until tender and mix with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Toss in a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for an added zest. This dish is not only colorful but also loaded with vitamins and minerals from the fresh vegetables.

Dish 2 Spicy green gram curry Spicy green gram curry is an aromatic dish that brings out the earthy flavor of mung beans. Cook the soaked green grams with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. Let it simmer until the beans are soft and the flavors meld together. Serve it hot with rice or flatbread for a hearty meal.

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Dish 3 Green gram pancakes with herbs Green gram pancakes make for a nutritious breakfast option. Blend soaked green grams into a smooth batter with herbs like cilantro or parsley for added flavor. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes can be enjoyed plain or with chutney/salsa as a dip.

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Dish 4 Sweet mung bean pudding Sweet mung bean pudding is a delightful dessert option that showcases the natural sweetness of mung beans when cooked down to a creamy consistency with coconut milk or almond milk along with sugar or honey, if desired. Garnish it with nuts like almonds or cashews, and raisins, if you like. Serve warm or chilled, depending on preference.