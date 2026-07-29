Easy meals you can make with green peas
What's the story
Green peas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate any dish. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to your meals. From soups to salads, green peas can be used in a variety of recipes to add flavor and texture. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique qualities of green peas, making them a must-try for anyone looking to enjoy this vibrant legume.
Dish 1
Creamy pea soup delight
Creamy pea soup is a comforting dish that highlights the natural sweetness of green peas.
To make this soup, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add fresh or frozen green peas and vegetable broth, and let it simmer until the peas are tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy. Season with salt, pepper, and a hint of lemon juice for added brightness.
Dish 2
Fresh pea salad with mint
A fresh pea salad with mint is perfect for warm weather.
Blanch the green peas until tender-crisp, and toss them with fresh mint leaves, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber slices.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for dressing.
This salad is not only refreshing but also packed with nutrients from its ingredients.
Dish 3
Pea risotto perfection
Pea risotto is an elegant dish that pairs well with any occasion.
Start by cooking arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth while stirring frequently.
Add green peas midway through cooking time to let their flavor infuse into the rice gradually.
Finish off by stirring in Parmesan cheese for creaminess, and garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or basil.
Dish 4
Spicy pea curry Adventure
Spicy pea curry brings an exciting twist to traditional curries by using green peas as the star ingredient instead of more common ones like potatoes or chickpeas.
Saute onions, ginger, garlic, and spices such as cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala together before adding canned tomatoes, followed by frozen or fresh green peas.
Simmer until everything melds beautifully.
Dish 5
Savory pea pancakes treat
Savory pea pancakes make for an interesting breakfast or snack option.
Blend soaked rice with green peas into a batter.
Cook on a hot griddle like regular pancakes, flipping when bubbles appear.
Serve hot with chutney, yogurt, or any preferred dip.