Green peas-peanuts: Now that's a combo you must try!

Green peas and peanuts are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used in a number of dishes. While green peas are rich in vitamins and minerals, peanuts provide protein and healthy fats. Together, they make a nutritious combination that can elevate the taste of many recipes. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique flavors of green peas and peanuts.

Dish 1 Pea and peanut stir-fry A quick stir-fry with green peas and peanuts makes for a crunchy, flavorful dish. Start by sauteing garlic and onions in a pan until fragrant. Add fresh green peas and roasted peanuts, tossing them together for a few minutes. Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, making it an easy meal option for busy days.

Dish 2 Green pea peanut curry A creamy curry with green peas and ground peanuts is perfect for those who love rich flavors. Cook onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic until soft. Add ground peanuts to the mixture along with coconut milk or yogurt for creaminess. Stir in green peas and let simmer until they're tender. Serve this curry with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.

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Dish 3 Pea peanut salad For a refreshing salad that combines texture and nutrition, mix fresh green peas with roasted peanuts. Add diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions for extra crunchiness. Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to enhance its natural flavors. This salad makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option.

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Dish 4 Peanut green pea soup A comforting soup of pureed green peas and peanut butter is just what you need on a chilly day. Saute onions in olive oil till translucent before adding vegetable broth and bringing it to a boil. Stir in the peanut butter till smooth, then add the peas, cooking till tender. Blend for a creamy texture, and season to taste.