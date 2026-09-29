These towns in Greenland are truly worth visiting
What's the story
Greenland, the world's largest island, is home to some of the most beautiful towns that provide a glimpse into the unique culture and stunning landscapes of the country. While most tourists flock to the popular destinations, there are some hidden gems that promise an equally enriching experience. These towns give you a chance to explore traditional Inuit life, breathtaking natural beauty, and a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of mainstream tourism.
Ice fjord
Discovering Ilulissat's Ice Fjord
Ilulissat is also famous for its proximity to the Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The town provides stunning views of massive icebergs drifting from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier into Disko Bay.
You can take boat tours for up-close views of these natural wonders, or hike along the trails for panoramic views.
Ilulissat also has a vibrant local culture, with museums showcasing Greenlandic history.
Colorful streets
Exploring Qaqortoq's colorful streets
Qaqortoq is famous for its colorful houses that dot the hillsides of South Greenland.
The town has an open-air art gallery with stone carvings by local artists.
You can stroll through narrow streets lined with boutiques and cafes serving traditional Greenlandic food.
The nearby Hvalsey Ruins provide a glimpse into Norse history in this region.
Agricultural heritage
Experiencing Narsaq's agricultural heritage
Narsaq is one of Greenland's few towns with a thriving agricultural community. The region's milder climate allows for farming activities like sheep grazing and vegetable cultivation.
Visitors can explore local farms or participate in guided tours, highlighting sustainable practices unique to this Arctic environment.
Narsaq also offers stunning hiking trails leading to nearby glaciers.
Alpine beauty
Unveiling Tasiilaq's alpine beauty
Tasiilaq is located in East Greenland's Ammassalik Island, surrounded by dramatic mountains and fjords.
This remote town is ideal for adventurous travelers looking for hiking or kayaking opportunities in pristine waters.
Tasiilaq's colorful houses provide a stark contrast against snow-capped peaks, making it a photographer's paradise.
The local museum gives insights into traditional Inuit lifestyles adapted over centuries.
Cultural scene
Venturing into Sisimiut's cultural scene
Sisimiut is also famous for its lively cultural scene, which is a mix of modernity and tradition.
From music festivals to art exhibitions, the town hosts a number of events throughout the year.
These events highlight the creativity of local artists, and they also promote cultural exchange with visitors from around the world.
This makes it a place to connect with the world.