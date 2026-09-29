These towns in Greenland are truly worth visiting

Ilulissat is also famous for its proximity to the Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The town provides stunning views of massive icebergs drifting from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier into Disko Bay.

You can take boat tours for up-close views of these natural wonders, or hike along the trails for panoramic views.

Ilulissat also has a vibrant local culture, with museums showcasing Greenlandic history.