What's the story

Cucamelons: The adorable fruit you need in your garden

Also called mouse melons or Mexican sour gherkins, these tiny fruits look like doll-sized watermelons but taste like zesty cucumbers with a hint of lime.

Plus, growing cucamelons in mini greenhouses at home guarantees a bountiful harvest, regardless of the weather outside.

Read this step-by-step guide on how to go from seeding to reaping.