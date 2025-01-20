Growing robust turnips in outdoor raised beds: A guide
What's the story
Growing turnips in outdoor raised beds is a gratifying experience for any gard enthusiast.
This article offers valuable advice and knowledge on how to grow strong and vigorous turnips.
Each section, from soil preparation to harvesting, is crafted to assist you in navigating the process, guaranteeing a plentiful harvest of this versatile root vegetable.
Variety
Selecting the right variety
Selecting the right variety of turnip is key to success.
Early-season varieties are perfect for raised beds as they mature rapidly and are less likely to turn woody.
Seek out varieties like Tokyo white or purple top white globe, renowned for their superior flavor and texture.
These types also exhibit strong resistance to common pests and diseases, making them an excellent choice for novice gardeners.
Soil prep
Preparing the soil
Turnips grow best in well-drained, fertile soil with a pH ranging from six to 7.5.
Before sowing, amend your raised bed with compost or well-rotted manure to enhance soil fertility.
A balanced 10-10-10 NPK fertilizer applied at a rate of $5 per square meter will supply the necessary nutrients for growth.
Make sure the soil is loose and free from large clumps or stones that might obstruct root growth.
Sowing
Sowing seeds directly
Sow turnip seeds directly into your prepared raised bed, spacing them about two inches apart in rows that are 12 inches apart.
Plant seeds half an inch deep to ensure optimal germination conditions.
Water gently but thoroughly after sowing to settle the seeds into place without washing them away.
Thin seedlings when they are two inches tall, leaving six inches between each plant to allow room for growth.
Maintenance
Watering and weed control
Proper watering is crucial for growing juicy turnips; they require one inch of water per week from either rainfall or irrigation.
However, overwatering should be avoided as it can cause root rot diseases.
Mulching around plants with straw or shredded leaves will help conserve soil moisture and suppress weeds, minimizing competition for nutrients.
Harvest
Harvesting your turnips
Turnips should be harvested when they are about two to three inches in diameter.
At this size, they are tender and flavorful. If left in the ground too long, they can become tough and bitter.
To harvest, gently loosen the soil around each turnip with a fork. Then, pull them up by hand, being careful not to damage the roots.