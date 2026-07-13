Guava lovers, you'll enjoy these beverages
What's the story
Guava is a versatile fruit used in many African drinks, thanks to its sweet and tangy flavor. From refreshing juices to traditional beverages, guava is an integral part of many cultures across the continent. Here are five African drinks that use guava, each offering a unique taste experience. These drinks are not only delicious but also give you a glimpse into Africa's rich culinary heritage.
Drink 1
Guava and mint refresher
The guava and mint refresher is a popular choice for those looking for a cool drink.
The combination of ripe guavas and fresh mint leaves makes for a refreshing drink that is perfect for hot days.
The sweetness of the guava complements the coolness of mint, making it an ideal thirst-quencher.
This drink can be served chilled or over ice, making it a versatile option for any occasion.
Drink 2
Spiced guava tea
Spiced guava tea is a comforting beverage made by infusing guava leaves with spices, such as cinnamon and cloves.
This aromatic tea is usually served warm and is known for its soothing properties.
The spices add depth to the natural sweetness of the guava leaves, making it an ideal drink during cooler months or when you are in need of relaxation.
Drink 3
Guava lemonade twist
Guava lemonade twist adds an exotic twist to the classic lemonade by adding pureed guavas into the mix.
The tanginess of lemon pairs beautifully with the sweetness of ripe guavas, resulting in a balanced flavor profile that appeals to many.
This vibrant drink can be enjoyed at picnics or gatherings, providing a unique alternative to regular lemonades.
Drink 4
Tropical guava smoothie
Tropical guava smoothie mixes fresh guavas with other tropical fruits, like pineapple or mango, for an invigorating blend.
This creamy smoothie is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy option for breakfast or a snack.
The combination of fruits gives it a naturally sweet taste without the added sugars, making it a guilt-free indulgence.
Drink 5
Fermented guava drink
Fermented drinks made from guava are common in many African communities, as they are believed to have health benefits.
These drinks are made by fermenting ripe guavas with natural yeast from the environment, resulting in a fizzy, tangy drink.
It is rich in probiotics and can be consumed on its own or as part of a meal.