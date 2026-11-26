Hair bows: 5 styles that never go out of fashion
What's the story
Hair bows are a classic accessory that can add a touch of elegance and fun to any hairstyle. They are versatile, easy to use, and suitable for all occasions. Whether you are dressing up for a formal event or adding flair to your everyday look, hair bows offer endless possibilities. From simple designs to intricate styles, there is a bow for everyone. Here are five timeless hair bow styles that never go out of fashion.
#1
Classic ribbon bow
The classic ribbon bow is a staple in the world of hairstyles. It can be tied around ponytails or buns, adding a dash of charm and sophistication.
Available in a range of colors and sizes, this style can be customized to match any outfit or occasion.
The classic ribbon bow is perfect for both casual outings and formal events, making it a must-have accessory.
#2
Vintage pin-up bow
The vintage pin-up bow brings back the glamorous looks of the past.
Usually worn at the top of the head, this style gives a retro vibe that is hard to resist.
It goes well with loose curls or straight hair, giving an instant lift to your overall look.
The vintage pin-up bow is ideal for those who love classic styles with a modern twist.
#3
Double bows hairstyle
Double bows hairstyle is all about fun and playfulness.
This style involves tying two separate bows on either side of the head or on top of a ponytail.
It is perfect for young girls or anyone who wants to add some whimsy to their hairstyle.
Double bows can be made with different materials like satin or lace for an added effect.
#4
Braided bow hairstyle
The braided bow hairstyle combines braids with an elegant bow design for a sophisticated look.
This intricate style involves braiding sections of hair before forming them into a beautiful bow shape at the back or side of the head.
The braided bow is perfect for special occasions where you want your hairdo to be as stunning as your outfit.
#5
Floral embellished bow
Floral embellished bows add a touch of nature's beauty to your hair accessories collection.
These bows come with floral patterns or embellishments, making them perfect for spring or summer seasons, or garden parties.
They add a delicate touch without overpowering the rest of your attire.