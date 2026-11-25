These 5 hair clip styles are always in fashion
What's the story
Hair clips have always been a favorite accessory, giving a quick and easy way to style hair. They are available in a range of styles, from classic to modern, suiting every occasion and personal style. Here, we take a look at five timeless hair clip styles that never go out of fashion, giving you ideas for effortless elegance.
#1
The classic bobby pin
The bobby pin is a staple in every hair accessory collection. It is versatile and can be used to secure updos or tame flyaways.
Available in different colors and sizes, bobby pins can be matched with any hair type or outfit.
Their simplicity makes them an essential tool for anyone looking to achieve a polished look without much effort.
#2
Chic butterfly clips
Butterfly clips are back in vogue, thanks to their nostalgic appeal and practicality.
These clips are perfect for holding half-up hairstyles or securing thick hair with ease.
Available in various designs and colors, butterfly clips add a playful touch to your hairstyle while keeping it neat.
#3
Elegant claw clips
Claw clips are perfect for those who love to put their hair up in a bun or ponytail without compromising on comfort or style.
They are especially useful for long or thick hair, as they hold everything in place firmly, yet gently.
From simple designs to ornate ones, claw clips come in all shapes and sizes.
#4
Decorative hair barrettes
Hair barrettes add a decorative element to any hairstyle while serving the purpose of functionality.
They come embellished with beads, pearls, or other decorative elements that can elevate even the simplest of looks.
Perfect for everyday wear, as well as special occasions, barrettes are an elegant addition to any hair accessory collection.
#5
Stylish snap clips
Snap clips are the perfect choice for those looking for subtle, yet stylish options.
These small, flat clips are available in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can mix and match them with your outfit.
They are perfect for securing small sections of hair or adding a pop of color to your hairstyle without overpowering it.