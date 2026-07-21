Hair pinning 101: Techniques, styles, and more
What's the story
Hair pinning is an age-old technique that can add elegance and style to any hairdo. Be it a special occasion or just a day when you want to look your best, hair pins can come in handy to keep your hair in place and add a touch of sophistication. With different styles and techniques, hair pinning can be customized to suit various hair types and lengths. Here are some timeless techniques to master the art of hair pinning.
Technique 1
The classic French twist
The French twist is a classic updo that is both elegant and easy to achieve.
Start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck and twisting it upwards.
Secure the twist with bobby pins, inserting them horizontally for better hold.
This style works best for medium to long hair and is perfect for formal events or professional settings.
Technique 2
The braided bun
A braided bun gives you the best of both worlds: the intricacy of braids, and the neatness of a bun.
Start by braiding sections of your hair from the front towards the back.
Once you reach the desired length, wrap the braid into a bun at the back of your head, and secure with pins.
This technique works well for those with long or medium-length hair.
Technique 3
The chignon style
The chignon is another versatile hairstyle that can be worn casually or formally.
Gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, twist it loosely, and then wrap it around itself to form a bun shape.
Secure with bobby pins around its perimeter to hold it in place securely without being too tight.
Technique 4
The half-up twist
For those who prefer some hair down while still looking polished, try half-up twist styles using decorative clips and pins instead of traditional ones like bobby pins alone!
Simply section off top portions from either side above ears, twist them back towards centerline where they meet, and secure together using pretty accessories like jeweled combs if desired instead!