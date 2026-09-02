Your everyday hair tie can create these stylish looks

A sleek ponytail with a twist is perfect for professional settings or elegant events.

Start by smoothing your hair back with a comb or brush, then gather it into a low or mid-height ponytail at your desired position.

Use a metal-free hair tie to secure the ponytail tightly, without pulling on your scalp.

For an added twist, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the tie to conceal it, securing it with a bobby pin if needed.