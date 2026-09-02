Your everyday hair tie can create these stylish looks
What's the story
Metal-free hair ties are a versatile tool for styling hair without causing damage. They are gentle on the hair, preventing breakage and split ends. These ties can be used to create various hairstyles, suitable for different occasions and preferences. From casual to formal looks, metal-free hair ties offer flexibility and convenience. Here are five creative hairstyles you can achieve using these practical accessories.
Ponytail style
Sleek ponytail with a twist
A sleek ponytail with a twist is perfect for professional settings or elegant events.
Start by smoothing your hair back with a comb or brush, then gather it into a low or mid-height ponytail at your desired position.
Use a metal-free hair tie to secure the ponytail tightly, without pulling on your scalp.
For an added twist, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the tie to conceal it, securing it with a bobby pin if needed.
Wave style
Effortless beach waves
For those who love the carefree look of beach waves, metal-free hair ties can help you achieve this effortlessly.
Start by dampening your hair slightly and dividing it into two sections.
Braid each section loosely, and secure the ends with metal-free hair ties.
Let your hair dry naturally or use a diffuser on low heat until completely dry.
Once undone, these braids will give you soft waves reminiscent of seaside breezes.
Half-up style
Half-up half-down elegance
The half-up, half-down hairstyle is perfect for adding elegance without too much effort.
Just take two sections from either side of your head above the ears and bring them together at the back.
Secure them with one or two metal-free hair ties, depending on thickness, leaving the rest of your locks flowing freely below.
Crown style
Braided crown beauty
A braided crown gives you an elegant, sophisticated look, perfect for weddings or parties.
Start by taking small sections from the front of your head, near the temples, and braid them tightly toward the center.
Secure them with metal-free ties, making sure they are comfortable.
This way, you can enjoy a stunning crown braid without any discomfort or damage to your hair.
Bun style
Messy bun convenience
A messy bun is the ideal choice when you want to look effortlessly chic. It's perfect for casual outings or workout sessions.
Just gather all your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around itself. Wrap it into a bun shape at the top of your head.
Secure it with one or two metal-free hair ties, ensuring a secure hold without any pulling or tangling.